Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? New episode 10 spoilers

The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, we’re stuck waiting once again to see new episodes — this time until we get all the way to Thursday, June 3. As for what’s coming up, there is a new episode entitled “Motherless Child” that is going to be incredibly important to both Catherine Martin and our title character. For a few more details, be sure to check out the official Clarice episode 10 synopsis below:

“Motherless Child” — Catherine Martin escapes to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother, Lila Gumb (Maria Ricossa). When Ruth recruits Krendler and ViCAP to track her down, Clarice volunteers to be the one to find Catherine before she commits a vile act and becomes a monster herself. Also, Julia continues to assist the ViCAP team’s investigation despite the huge personal risk, on CLARICE, Thursday, June 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As you await this episode airing, there are some other subplots to think about outside of the story itself. Take, for example, its season 2 prospects. We’ve heard that there are discussions underway to migrate the show to the Paramount+ streaming service — its ratings aren’t strong enough to stay at the network itself, so this feels like the best thing for the show as a whole. Nothing is guaranteed with the move as of yet, so if you do want to see Clarice stick around long-term, our suggestion is that you continue to watch the show live!

