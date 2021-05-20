Last Man Standing season 10: Why isn’t it happening at Fox?







Following tonight’s finale, is there any hope at a Last Man Standing season 10 revival down the road? Is that something to actually expect?

Well, for the time being the answer to that is a clear “no.” This situation is not like when ABC canceled the show. That came out of the blue, whereas it’s been clear for a long time that season 9 is the final season. This was also a collaborative decision between star/executive producer Tim Allen and Fox. In a statement when the final-season was announced last fall, here is what the actor had to say:

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing. I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

With this statement in mind the Last Man Standing series finale is almost certainly going to be the end, and with Fox moving forward with other shows, we don’t see any real reason for them to bring it back. Allen will likely land some other roles elsewhere, with the same likely being said for the rest of the cast.

So rather than hoping for a season 10 at this point, our suggestion is that you head off and support all of the cast and crew’s other efforts. This show has one of the most passionate followings out there — after all, they are the reason why it was ever revived at Fox in the first place. Rejoice in your nine seasons! So few other shows make it to that point.

Do you wish that there was a Last Man Standing season 10 happening?

