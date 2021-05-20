Walker episode 13 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want the Walker episode 13 return date. Just think about everything that is coming up!

Also, think about everything that we learned in tonight’s flashback episode — in order to understand the future, you have to better understand the past. The writers did a good job of showing you what Walker’s great love meant to him, and this will continue to shape his view of the world.

Unfortunately, episode 12 is also the final one for the month of May. The reasoning for that is simple: The CW is trying to stretch out most of the programming for as long as they can during the summer. They are fundamentally shifting away from the traditional TV-season model, or at least they have in the aftermath of the global health crisis. Hence, why shows like Riverdale and Supergirl are not coming back until far later in the summer.

Let’s go ahead and get now to a potential return date — there is no synopsis for what lies ahead yet, but the Futon Critic reports that you will be waiting until at least the second week of June. Be prepared for there to be a lot more action moving forward, but also some of the family-drama DNA that has been there from the very beginning. That goes for Walker, of course, but also the remainder of the cast.

Also, remember this throughout the Walker hiatus: There is a season 2 coming up at some point down the road! Hopefully, we will learn the show’s full place in the fall schedule at some point later this month. Because of solid ratings, we do not anticipate that things are going to fundamentally change all that much.

