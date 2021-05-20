Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere date set at NBC







Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is going to be the final one at NBC, and all signs point to the show going out in a big way.

Want some more evidence of it? Then just go ahead and take a look below! This video gives you a sense of everything that the Nine-Nine has accomplished over the years, and of course many of the show’s funniest moments and phrases. We’ve also heard now that the final season will officially premiere on Thursday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you’re going to get back-to-back episodes worth sinking your teeth into.

We know that the show has been off the air for a long period of time, and there are multiple reasons why that is. First and foremost, there were filming delays due to the global health crisis. Then, the start of the entire season was re-written following the events of this past summer. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy, so how do you reconcile that with some of the serious police-related shootings that go on in this country? That is something that the writers are going to be taking on when the series makes its way back to the air.

Luckily, we think that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has done a good job over the years of weaving serious storylines about equality and police overreach into the show already. We’re confident that the writers can tow the line, and we just hope that it gets a proper farewell in a pretty unusual premiere window. There aren’t that many shows out there who have had this long of a run, or anywhere near the constant critical acclaim that this one has. There is no specific finale date out there as of yet, so this is something that we’ll watch out for over the next little while.

