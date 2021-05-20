Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? A look towards season 5







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll be handing down an answer to that question! In the process of that, though, we’ll continue to take a larger look at what the future of the series will be.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the sad news: There is no new episode tonight. What you saw last week was the end of the season, and that sets up all sorts of troublesome content for George in the future. While we’ve seen a lot of him as a character through the past four years, there are parts of him referenced in The Big Bang Theory that have yet to be explored. We’ll see a little bit more of that in season 5 or beyond, at least based on the Twitter statement below from show executive producer Steve Molaro.

Is the story of George Sr. exactly what it seemed, though? Well, that’s one of the things that we imagine the show will play around with. The perspective that Sheldon had during The Big Bang Theory is a different one than Sheldon the narrator has on Young Sheldon — he’s older at this point and a father himself. With that in mind, he may view certain events a slightly different way. There are still explicit things that George supposedly did that can’t be erased, but seeing how some of that plays out could be interesting to see. That’s without even referencing the fact that George Sr. eventually dies when Sheldon is a teenager.

Expect to see Young Sheldon season 5 premiere at some point this fall — we don’t have too many details on it at present, but that is something we are looking forward to exploring more over the next couple of months.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Young Sheldon moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Thank you for watching this season of #YoungSheldon with us! As you think about what’s ahead for the Coopers, here’s a quote from Executive Producer, Steve Molaro: pic.twitter.com/Y9DnfoyCQe — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) May 14, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







