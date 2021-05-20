A Million Little Things season 3 episode 15 video: Katherine’s big decision







As we dive into A Million Little Things season 3 episode 15 next week, it’s clearer than ever that things with Eddie and Katherine are bad. They’re also going to get so much worse.

It’s hard to even put into words how much the two have gone through, but Eddie’s latest struggles with addiction are at the forefront of everything at present. He’s used and then been left alone with Theo, and it’s easy to understand why this would make Katherine cautious. She’s trying to do what she thinks is best for her child, even if it’s left Eddie in a frustrated, desperate position.

Do we want to see the two work out an arrangement where he can be there for Theo? Absolutely, but things within this world are going to take time. They almost have to. For a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

Eddie is determined to prove that he can still be a good father despite his physical challenges, and Sophie searches for answers to help cope with her trauma. Meanwhile, Rome and Tyrell work together on a passion project on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, May 26th on ABC.

We are inching closer to the end of the season, but the reality is that we’re not there yet. We do think we could see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel before the end of the season. Until that time, though, there is still more to deal with when it comes to Sophie’s trauma, coupled of course with everything that will be going on with Regina as she faces an impossibly-difficult crisis.

