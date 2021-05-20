The Conners season 4 spoilers: Will Katey Sagal be back as Louise?







Following last night’s finale, it absolutely makes sense to see more of Katey Sagal as Louise on The Conners season 4. After all, she and Dan got engaged! This sets the stage for a new chapter in their lives, and we’re excited to see some of the steps that build (hopefully) towards a regular.

But is it even a sure thing that Sagal returns? We know that it’s complicated for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the actress was recently a part of Rebel, which was shocking canceled after just a handful of episodes. Also, she’s an in-demand actress who will get a lot of offers.

In the end, though, there were plans for Katey to come back to the show even in the event that Rebel was picked up for more episodes. Speaking on that subject further to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Bruce Helford had to say:

I don’t know that Katey wants to be a regular [on our show]. I mean, she wants to be on the show a lot. We were pretty bummed that Rebel didn’t continue because we love Katey, and we knew that was important for her. But all along she said, “I want to be on this show.” She’s so in demand that I don’t know that she could make the commitment to being a regular. But even before Rebel was cancelled, she committed to doing a bunch of [episodes] next season.

So no matter what happens, we’ll almost certainly see Katey back. On the great things about doing a show like this is that it has a fairly easy schedule — it’s not as demanding a gig as some single-camera comedies or shows that have to venture out on location. We’re psyched for what the future of The Conners is, even if you’re going to be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it.

