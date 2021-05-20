Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 15 hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss here — including a larger look ahead!

We know that there was a hiatus last week but ultimately, you should know that said hiatus is over. There is a new episode airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time entitled “Tradition,” and it goes without saying that this is an essential story at the heart of the show. This marks the final episode for Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, and we’ll see over the course of this episode how he says goodbye to his longtime friends and colleagues.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis for this episode yet, we suggest that you take a look at the details below:

“Tradition” – Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues while Koracick and Levi fight to save a pregnant woman’s grandfather as she goes into labor. Maggie keeps a watchful eye on Meredith as Bailey and Richard put off telling her about DeLuca when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MAY 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

While we’re sad to be saying goodbye to Jackson, we do think that the episode overall is meant to be celebratory in tone. This is a chance for there to be a lot of heartfelt moments between him and the other cast members. We think he’ll leave in a way that leaves the door open to future returns, not that we expect him back in the immediate future. He’ll still have a lot of tangible connections to this world, especially with his mother Catherine presumably sticking around. Remember her relationship with Richard Webber, and that’s without mentioning the romance that he had with Maggie or the casual relationship he had with Jo.

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15?

