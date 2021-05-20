Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could another spin-off happen?







Will there ever be another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off? It’s something that we’re certainly wondering — after all, it’s hard not to! We’re talking here about one of the most-successful series out there, and it’s already launched two other shows in Station 19 and Private Practice.

When we look at the possibilities, there’s certainly something interesting about a Jackson/April series where the two work to run the foundation on the East Coast. There’s no evidence that this is actually happened or even being discussed, but it’s fun to think about.

Speaking in a new piece over at Deadline, ABC Entertainment boss Craig Erwich made it clear that there is an openness to expand the world — provided that the right idea comes around:

The show is historic in its impact and its popularity. It’s been seminal — and not just for ABC — for the last 17 years, and it has a fertile landscape of characters and stories, so we are always open to any iteration that will serve the show and the fans.

For now, we’re just happy to have a season 18. We know that ABC would probably want even more than that, but that’s probably going to come down more to what the show’s producers and cast want to do. At this point, it feels like a mystery year after year as to whether or not we’re closing in on the end of the road.

The time we could honestly see another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off happening is when we get to the end of the flagship show itself. That just makes the most sense, at least when you consider that ABC will probably want as much of the franchise around for as long as possible.

Do you think that Grey's Anatomy will get another spin-off down the road?

