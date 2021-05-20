Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD; is Kim Burgess dead?







Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD, and the Kim Burgess character as we near the end of season 8? Well, tonight’s episode has us scared…

There is no way to look at the end of this installment in any sort of positive light, as Burgess was knocked to the ground and was seemingly losing consciousness at the end of the hour. Things are not looking good for her, especially since we don’t even know as of yet what’s happening with her attacker. Will she be captured, or just left on the ground to potentially die?

If there is any silver lining to tonight’s cliffhanger, it is knowing that there is no evidence Squerciati is leaving the show after so many seasons. We’re hopeful she will stick around! This ending just sets the stage for an epic finale where some other members of Intelligence fight to save her. They love Kim and have been a part of her life for years; we have to imagine they’ll stop at nothing to ensure that she is okay.

Meanwhile, Burgess is more than determined in her own right — remember just how much she has to fight for. She’s in the midst of an adoption and there’s still potential for her and Ruzek to have a great future together. Why take all of that away now?

Ultimately, we’ll just cross our fingers and hope for the best in the final episode of the season. After all, we’ve got enough exits within the One Chicago universe happening elsewhere. Take, for example, both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta leaving Chicago Med following next week’s finale. We understand that people come and go from this world, but we’re not ready for it to happen here as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including some additional insight on where things go from here

Do you think Marina Squerciati is leaving Chicago PD, or are you hopeful that Burgess will survive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do this, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates we’ve got coming up. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







