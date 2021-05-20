Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15: Severide, Stella Kidd engaged!







We had a feeling going into Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 that it could prove memorable. We just didn’t know in what way.

What we ended up getting was one of the most romantic episode of One Chicago we’ve seen in quite some time, and it starts with the big news that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are engaged! She recently got a big promotion to Lieutenant, and she now has another big change in her life. The big proposal happened in a way that was very vintage Stellaride — there was a fire involved! Yet, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding how the rest of the engagement is going to. There isn’t a ring as of yet, and we’re hoping that season 10 is going to give us some sort of epic wedding, otherwise known as the sort of thing that we’ve LONG been hoping for.

Think about the Kelly Severide we met at the start of this show: He was by no means close to the man that we’re seeing now, and it speaks a great deal to how much he’s evolved as a character. It’s been nuanced and perfectly-paced, as we think that every one of his challenges has eventually led to him being the person that he now is.

This moment wasn’t the only big Chicago Fire romantic gesture for the hour, though — just remember what happened with matt Casey. He made it clear to Brett that he wants to be with her and that she is his entire present. He also disclosed that he had a conversation recently with Dawson. He doesn’t want Brett to think that he is still holding onto some hope that the two of them are going to get back together. At this point, he’s ready to look towards the future — whatever that may look like.

Related – Want to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including details on the finale?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







