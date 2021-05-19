





The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 7 next week is going to be a story that we’ve long waited to see. After so many years, June finally has something good in her life! Yet, at the same time there are still unanswered questions and so many other things June wants.

For now, our main point of excitement is getting to see June in her new life! She’s now in Canada, where she has access to things that she’s long been without. Think in terms of freedom, friends, and the ability to feel heard and not used or exploited. There is joy in that and she can’t forget about it.

Yet, we also have to remember June’s mission statements from earlier this year — she’s not out to just coexist with Gilead! Instead, it’s her goal to try to throttle them from the ground up and fundamentally destroy what they are. This is not a vacation for her or a chance to catch her breath; Gilead still has Hannah and she is not letting that go. As to how she challenges them, though, that’s to be seen since Canada hasn’t been able to do much from afar.

Elsewhere, it does appear that Serena and Fred are going to have a role in the story once more after a couple of episodes away. What are they going to accomplish? Other than fighting with each other and Serena’s newly-discovered pregnancy, it feels like a lot of things are wrapped up with them. That’s the hard thing about season 4 right now; so many characters are in strange, ambiguous positions at present.

