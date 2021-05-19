FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale spoilers: Could there be a cliffhanger?







The FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale is going to air on CBS next week — go ahead and prepare for drama from start to finish.

What makes “Chattaboogie” stand out? Obviously, you are going to see a story of Jess and the team trying to take down a dangerous criminal — yet, this time it could be one of their own. Think someone else in federal law enforcement! Trying to determine their own culpability will be no easy task, especially when they are involved in a major drug operation. If they are guilty, how do you extract them? Do you have to down an entire ring with just a small team? That’s no easy task, and there could be a few agents in grave danger by the very end of it.

For a few more details, including the personal story for Jess within this episode, be sure to watch the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale synopsis:

“Chattaboogie” — Jess and the Most Wanted team head to Tennessee to track down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have turned dirty amid a major drug ring operation. Also, Sarah (Jen Landon) wonders if it was a mistake to move in with Jess and Tali so soon, on the second season finale of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So will there be a cliffhanger at the end of this? We don’t think that it’s a guarantee at all, given that this show does not always push things in that direction. Yet, you have to expect that anything could happen here at any given moment, and the writers probably knew in their hearts that they were likely coming back for a season 3. That may have caused them to go for the gusto a little bit more.

