This Is Us season 5 episode 15: Could Kate & Toby get a divorce?







We know that much of This Is Us season 5 episode 15 was about Kevin and Madison — yet, we want to spend a moment on Kate and Toby. It’s hard not to based on some of the recent clues!

Are these two about to be in some serious relationship trouble — think in terms of a divorce? Let’s dive into that further…

The biggest clue that we’ve got on this subject comes in the form of the closing minutes tonight, where Toby called to express interest in the San Francisco job. Yet, we haven’t seen him communicate at all with Kate about this decision, and we know already that the two have not been communicating as they have in the past.

Also, remember that Kate is not present in the flash-forwards as of yet; meanwhile, Toby arrived without her. Despite their joy at adopting a baby earlier this season, so much of that has faded. We know that This Is Us tends to pair happiness with sadness, mostly in a “we can’t have nice things” sort of way. Even if Kevin and Madison say their vows, there is no guarantee we’ll have great news elsewhere.

Ultimately, the state of Kate and Toby are one of the things we’ll be watching closely throughout next week’s finale. Even if there is no update, we imagine that there could be a twist that sets the state for the sixth and final season. (It’s going to take some time to get us used to saying that.)

What do you think is going to happen with Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 5?

