FBI season 3 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: The showdown with Vargas







If you are curious to learn more about FBI season 3 episode 16, the first thing to know is rather simple: It’s the epic finale! It’s a showdown a lot of people have been waiting for, with Isobel in one corner and then Vargas in another. Odds are, this will be intense, character-focused, and set the stage in some way for season 4. (Remember that the show has already been renewed, so you don’t have to worry about that.)

To get a few more specifics, take a look at the full finale synopsis below:

“Straight Flush” — When five prominent men are killed at a trendy New York City restaurant, the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel, triggering a long-awaited showdown between Isobel and Vargas. David Zayas returns as Vargas, on the third season finale of FBI, Tuesday, May 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

When you think about it, in some ways the goal of this finale is two-fold. Not only does the show have to wrap up the events of season 3 in an adequate way, but it also has to compensate for the lack of a proper ending last season. This has been the strangest year in modern TV history, but we’re glad that the cast and crew of FBI still found a way to make things work and deliver 16 episodes. Next season there will also be another show entering the fray in FBI: International, though there aren’t specifics out there about where it will lie on the fall schedule.

As for David Zayas, his role on FBI is one of many projects he’s been working on as of late. After all, remember that he is also a part of Blue Bloods as the Governor of New York.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 16?

How do you think the finale will wrap up? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







