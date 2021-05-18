





Is Supergirl new tonight on The CW? Of course we’ll answer that question in this article — plus, take a look to the future!

Alas, you are going to be waiting until pretty far in the future to see the series back on the air. Think in terms of Tuesday, August 24. The network further confirms this in the promo below, which sets the stage for the next batch of episodes. In the meantime, you can continue to see new episodes of Superman & Lois — very much a good show in its own right.

So what’s coming up when Supergirl returns? The season 6 episode 8 promo below hypes up a few different things, with the most important of course being Kara’s return to Earth. After spending most of the season in the Phantom Zone, there’s going to be something quite nice about seeing her interact with some of these other characters again. It’s sort of a reminder of everything that made the show great — even if there were some memorable moments through the first handful of episodes this year.

Beyond Kara’s return, let’s just say that there are some more surprises that the writers have in store. Through the final episodes of the series we imagine that there will be callbacks aplenty, a few new faces, plus also a story that reminds us of what Supergirl means to National City.

In the end, we just hope that Supergirl ends in a different way than Arrow. While we understand why Oliver Queen’s journey ended the way that it did, we also feel like this show is different both in style and tone. We’re hoping for something a little more optimistic, and an ending where we can still imagine Kara flying around out there, saving lives and inspiring other people to do the same.

