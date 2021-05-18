The Resident season 5 premiere date hopes: When will it return?







After tonight’s finale, obviously it makes sense to want The Resident season 5 as soon as possible. So when will it actually happen at Fox?

The first thing worth noting here is news from earlier this week, when the show was officially renewed! We know that it came down somewhat to the wire, but the network clearly sees some value still in the drama. We certainly understand that, especially since medical dramas have a good bit of long-term appeal both in the United States and internationally.

Meanwhile, earlier today Fox confirmed that season 5 will be on the fall schedule and in the same 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. The only difference is that it will be paired with Our Kind of People, a new show airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There was no official premiere date announced, but that is normal for a show at around this time. We imagine that a little more will be revealed when we get around to this summer — our expectation for now is that new episodes will premiere in either late September or early October.

Because of vaccine availability at present, we’re sure that the hope is that production will start off around when it typically does this summer, and with fewer restrictions than it had with season 4. For now, though, we give plenty of applause to the cast and crew for a job well-done. Working through a crisis like this could not have been easy, especially when a good chunk of their day revolved around having to re-live parts of what so many of us have been going through.

Here’s to hoping that The Resident lasts for many more years — we certainly think that there are a lot of great stories left to tell in this world!

