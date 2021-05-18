The Flash season 7 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Family Matters’ story wraps up







Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 11, the saga of “Family Matters” will continue with one of the biggest episodes this season. Could it be a culmination of the recent arc we’ve been on? That feels likely, especially when you consider how vague the synopsis below is:

TEAMWORK – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#711). Original airdate 5/25/2021

Why so secretive here? It may be to cover up some of the big twists in Part I, especially since these synopses are put out many weeks in advance. It is still a reminder that Barry and Iris are the core of this show. We know that a lot of things have changed on Team Flash since the beginning of the series and this may be the producers’ way of nodding to the core still being there. (If it’s not them, maybe this is The CW reminding fans of that.)

If there is one tease that we can give you beyond this, it’s that season 7 episode 12 could be a huge one for Cisco Ramon. After all, it sounds like the character is leaving Central City! We can’t say for sure that it is Carlos Valdes’ final episode as a series regular, but we know that he is departing the show at some point. We do want to see fantastic superhero action with The Flash at all times, but if it is the end for Cisco, why not make it a little sweet and nostalgic? Anytime that an original cast member leaves the show, we want the writers to throw a little bit of reflection in there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 11?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







