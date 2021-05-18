SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 sneak peek + season 5 confirmed







SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 is airing tomorrow night and of course, there’s a lot to anticipate with that. There’s a lot of important content in “Nightmare of My Choice” as Bravo Team’s deployment continues. There are a lot of issues that need to be worked out (especially with Sonny), and we’ll see more of where this story goes over time.

If you want to get a look inside this story, we of course advise you to check out the synopsis below! It does offer a reasonable bit of insight as to how Jason is preparing for the next step.

Wednesday’s episode is directed by David Boreanaz, making this the second installment he has helmed this season. The premiere was actually meant to be at the end of season 3, so that’s why things are a little wonky when it comes to his typical rhythm behind-the-scenes.

In addition to setting the stage for this episode, though, we also want to remind you that a season 5 IS coming … albeit at Paramount+. Today, the network confirmed that the first batch of episodes will air on the network before making this shift over to the streaming service. This is a polarizing decision, no doubt, but we’re happy to be getting more of the show at all rather than it being canceled.

In a statement, George Cheeks, President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, had the following to say about this show and Evil officially making the move over:

“Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength … These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

Related – Be sure to get some other news about SEAL Team and some of the stories to come

What do you most want to check out on SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







