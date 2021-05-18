When Calls the Heart season 9: Will it be the final season?







At this point, we know that a When Calls the Heart season 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel — there are many details that still need to be revealed, but just knowing that it’s on the way is certainly reassuring.

Of course, we are at the point in the series’ run that we have to think about endgame. How can we not? Very few cable series do make it to nine seasons and while the live ratings may be better than ever, all good things do come to an end eventually! Whenever it does end, we hope that there’s a final-season announcement in advance so the writers have plenty of time to deliver a proper farewell. For the time being, there’s been no news of the sort with season 9 and hopefully, a season 10 remains possible.

From a behind-the-scenes perspective, it does sound like the When Calls the Heart team is keeping their options open for the long-term future. Here is something that executive producer Brian Bird had to say on Twitter recently:

“[The show is] dependent on us telling the best possible, non-repetitive, most unpredictable storylines we can tell going forward. That will ensure as much Hope Valley as possible.”

The response was prompted in part to fans’ reacting to the season 8 finale, where Elizabeth chose Lucas over Nathan. As you would imagine, there’s been a backlash to that but realistically, that was going to happen no matter who the character chose. It’s one of the biggest risks with stretching out a love triangle for as long as the writers did. We hope that there are exciting things ahead for Lucas and Nathan both — seasons’ worth of stories, in fact! If there is a long-term plan for both of these characters, then that is worth being excited about far in advance.

When Calls the Heart season 9 should begin production a little later this year. So long as the ratings stay strong, we believe Hallmark will want it back — then, it’s up to the cast and creative team if they want to return.

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 9?

