





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we lucky enough to dive into a new story in “Blown Away”? We know that there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this episode, and this article will be all about setting that up!

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and share the good news — you are going to have a chance to see the story on the air tonight! “Blown Away” marks the debut of Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and this is a character who could end up being a major part of season 19! We’ll have to see how she is received by the audience tonight, but it sounds like she could bring a great deal of action and entertainment to the table.

Want to get some more NCIS video coverage? Then be sure to watch our most-recent review below! After you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates! We’ll have more coming up later tonight, so be sure to hit that notification bell on the channel page!

For more specifics about Law’s character, and the story as a whole, check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 15 synopsis now:

“Blown Away” – When members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) are killed during an explosion, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), the lone surviving member, helps crack the case using high tech body armor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

Given that this is the penultimate episode of the season, you better believe that things are going to carry over in some way to the finale next week! Both Dawber and Law will be back for that episode, which carries with it the title of “Rule 91.” There’s SO much uncertainty out there about Mark Harmon’s future and with that, this episode has to be must-see TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including sneak peeks for tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see on the next NCIS episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — we’ve got some additional updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







