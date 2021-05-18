New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 promo: Are Max, Dr. Bloom okay?







Tonight’s New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 comes with it the title of “Things Fall Apart,” and this one feels squarely in can’t-miss territory. Judging from the promo below, there are some significant events coming for all of these characters.

Let’s start things off here with Dr. Lauren Bloom, as it seems like the hospital is caving in all around her. It seems to be the result of some sort of chemical spill, so for a good part of this hour we could see her life — and the lives of others — in jeopardy. Bloom is equipped to help others who come into the hospital; it’s a little bit more complicated when the tables are turned and she is the one facing some danger.

Now, let’s turn things around a little bit and put the focus on Dr. Max Goodwin — is he losing his sight? Just from the preview alone it seems like that is a possibility, and the end of the video with Helen holding him is a cause for all the tears. We’re hoping that this is a moment that will push the two closer to a deeper bond — we know that fans are rooting for “Sharpwin” to become a thing. It’s just a matter of when the writers really want to explore things further. There are still some stories left to be told after episode 12 airs; with that, there’s more to look forward to!

Fingers crossed that by the end of the episode, everyone ends up being okay here. We know that the promo is a significant cause for anxiety, but it’s also probably designed to be. Very few shows are anywhere as good at freaking us out! Just go ahead and imagine how they could promote the finale…

