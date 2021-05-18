Blue Bloods season 12: What familiar faces could return to the show?







We know that a Blue Bloods season 12 is coming to CBS — for now, though, we’re in the midst of a lengthy waiting game for it. The first order of business will be the writers reconvening to figure out scripts — given that they start every season from scratch, there aren’t too many specific ideas floating around out there yet. Season 11 ended with an element of closure, as Joe Hill turned out okay and is on good terms with the Reagans.

Could Will Hochman return next season? It’s certainly possible, but showrunner Kevin Wade is not focused exclusively on that. Instead, he is looking at a wide array of possibilities in terms of who could be coming back into this world for more. Speaking in a recent interview with Deadline, here is some of what he had to say about one person in particular who is on his mind:

Well, we’re going to see what we have in terms of Dylan Walsh coming back as our mayor and his availability because Dylan and Tom [Selleck] are terrific together. For us, really part of the heart of telling stories about urban politics versus policing is having the two guys you know, the goliaths going at each other and I love doing those. I love the DA that we have and I’m hoping she is coming back.

These are all things that are in process, but I think we’ll just go back to doing our homework, doing our research, and trying to come up with fresh stories for these characters and of course, for our audience.

Wade also expressed interest in bringing back Whoopi Goldberg and Gloria Reuben (who was a part of the two-part finale), but we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on some of this. Personally, getting back Peter Hermann as Jack is essential, and we certainly want to get more of Sami Gayle as Nicky if it is at all possible. This show has such a deep bench of returning guest stars that the possibilities are really all over the place — because it is so procedural, they can also schedule certain stories based on actor availability.

Hopefully, Blue Bloods season 12 will premiere Friday nights this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What familiar faces from the past would you like to see on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







