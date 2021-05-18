NCIS season 18 episode 15 spoilers: Bishop, Torres after ‘the talk’







Tonight on NCIS season 18 episode 15, there are a handful of things to be excited about — and we’ve got questions about Bishop & Torres.

Take, for example, what’s going to be happening for the two of them after “the talk.” Are they now in a committed relationship? Are they going to give that a chance … and will they actually be bold enough to tell Gibbs about it?

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now? Then watch our most-recent review at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have a full review of tonight’s episode in a matter of minutes.

As you would imagine there’s a lot to unpack here, but the photo above seems to suggest that the two are still on very good terms. Take a look at Bishop’s facial expression, or the way that Torres is casually leaning against the desk. There’s something here!

Do we anticipate that the two are going to have lengthy conversations about their relationship where everyone can hear them? Probably not, but we sure hope that there is some sort of aftermath of “the talk” either in this episode or the finale. Why leave us hanging like that? We know already that there is a season 19 coming to CBS (most likely in the fall), and we’d love to go into that knowing that there is a relationship here that can be further explored. It gives you another exciting side-story to go along with the case-of-the-week plot and whatever is going to be happening with Gibbs. (We certainly hope more clarity on Mark Harmon’s future is revealed by this time next week.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including sneak peeks for the episode

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 15?

Do you think big things are coming for Bishop and Torres? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







