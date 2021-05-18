Breeders season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu?







Following tonight’s finale, what are the chances of a Breeders season 3 happening at FX? Is that something you can realistically hope for?

At this given moment, we’d love to be optimistic on this subject. After all, Breeders is a unique show with a big heart and no real fear in regards to the stories it tells. These are the sort of things that you’d love to see as welcome signs for the future.

As for whether or not it’s going to have a future, there are a number of different variables that the network is going to look at. In terms of live ratings, this show is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 220,000 live viewers. These numbers may not seem like much, but remember that they are just a small fraction of what FX looks at. The network has already come out and said that they care more about live+3 ratings, which factor in three days’ worth of DVR ratings. Beyond just that, FX also has a great streaming arrangement worked out with Hulu that helps to bring their shows some additional revenue.

In the end, we think that the future of Breeders could be about what the cast and crew want to do as much as anything. Remember that shows starring Martin Freeman have a history of not lasting long, whether it be the British version of The Office or Sherlock alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. He seems more interested in projects that appeal to him on a personal level than just sticking with one thing for a long time.

We don’t think that FX will rush anyone into making a decision here — odds are, we’ll get further confirmation on what the future holds over the next few weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Breeders right now

Do you want to see a Breeders season 3 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







