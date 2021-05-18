The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Katie Thurston’s guys coming soon







We may be waiting until next month to see Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, but we can go ahead and tease something great now!

In a post on Twitter (see below), the ABC show confirmed that you will get a first look at Katie Thurston’s guys during tonight’s all-new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. There’s even a brief photo preview of it below, which suggests that we’re probably going to have a lot of comedy at their expense. (Of course, we hope that some of these guys can take a joke if they’re appearing on a reality TV show.)

Have you watched our video discussion all about Matt James’ The Bachelor finale? If not, just be sure to do that below! Following that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — it’s a great source of other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Despite it premiering in just a matter of weeks, ABC has been surprisingly coy about Katie’s season so far. They haven’t offered too many teases for what lies ahead, other than some teasers that were clearly filmed at some other point than the season itself. Our feeling is that the network is intentionally keeping things under wraps until close to some of their other finales; they also recognize that viewers are still going to come back around regardless of when they put the first trailer out there.

Another thing to remember is that ABC is probably looking for strategic ways to promote the show further, given that there is still a lot of controversy around Chris Harrison. If you did not know, Chris was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe for this season; there is no word on if he will return down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What sort of guys are you hoping to see on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It's a reveal like you've never seen before 👀 Tune in to @JimmyKimmelLive tonight to get a first look at the men on this season of #TheBachelorette! 🌹 #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/7sbRTaJfMr — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 18, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







