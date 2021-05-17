Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Letting Go’







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? After last night’s painful episode, we’re all going to need a little bit of healing.

Will we get it tonight? Let’s just say that it could come in waves, alongside a flurry of other emotions. There is a new installment set to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and through “Letting Go,” we’ll have to see how capable Shaun and Lea are of doing that. No one should go into this hour with unrealistic expectations for the two of them — they are takin on immeasurable grief! They just lost their baby and it’s going to take time for them to get better. They may never be like they once were.

As you can see within the attached promo, Shaun will think that his best way forward is diving back into work and doing what he can in order to help others. As he will find out after the fact, though, this may not be the right thing for him at all.

Below, we’ve got the full The Good Doctor synopsis with more details about another big storyline:

“Letting Go” – Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In case you’re wondering why the Shaun/Lea story isn’t even mentioned in here, there’s a pretty simple explanation: ABC is keeping some of their cards close to the vest. They released this synopsis back before last week’s new episode aired, so giving away anything more would have been spoiling their entire show.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17 tonight?

