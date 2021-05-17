Evil season 2 reportedly moving to Paramount+ from CBS







For everyone out there excited to finally see Evil season 2, let’s just say that we’ve got some good and bad news.

According to a new report from Variety, the eerie drama series (which developed a devoted following both during and after its season 1 run) is moving to streaming service Paramount+ rather than moving forward at CBS. This is a move that another one-season show in Clarice also seems to be embracing. Eventually, it seems like SEAL Team could be doing the same after the first few episodes of season 5 air on the network itself. None of this has been confirmed 100% as of yet, but we expect more news to come out at the upcoming upfront presentation.

Why make this move? It feels based on trying to get quality programming to the service sooner rather than later, while also ensuring that CBS proper has shows capable of generating some strong ratings. Evil season 1 averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is on the lower end of what the network typically renews. Given that this was all the way back (mostly) in the fall of 2019, there may have been a fear that season 2 numbers would be considerably lower.

While we think the transition is frustrating to those who prefer not to pay for another streaming service, we do understand it. With the business model of Paramount+ alongside the viewership expectations, there’s a chance that Evil could last for many years longer than it would have on CBS itself. This move could be good in the long run, though we personally would’ve preferred season 2 air on the network before making the shift over for a season 3. That way, you’d at least be giving viewers a little more time to get used to the shift.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Evil season 2?

Are you surprised or bummed-out by the move over to streaming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: CBS.)

