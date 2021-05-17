9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 13 video: Will Charles die?







As you prepare for tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 13, it’s clear already that Tommy Vega is going through it. There are the typical strains of the job, and then there’s something personal you have to add to it, as well.

In the video below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as a good part of this story (entitled “One Day”) will revolve around Charles Vega in a health crisis. Will he make it through? We’ll hopefully have a chance to figure out tonight, but that’s far from the only problem going on here. Think in terms of an active-shooter situation at a hospital and also some potentially-tough news for Judd and Grace.

Here is where we stop in and ask the 9-1-1: Lone Star writers a big question: Haven’t Judd and Grace gone through enough already? How much more suffering are you going to make these two characters endure? Just remember that a mere matter of weeks ago the two almost died; we don’t want to see a situation here where they lose their baby. Remember, as well, that there’s another Monday-night show doing a similar story right now.

Given that this episode is the penultimate one of the season, it does go without saying that some big stuff is going to go down. Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over to the finale, so that is something we’d say to go ahead and anticipate in advance. Also, we may get the signature Gina Torres performance of the season. We were stoked from the moment she joined the show, but there have been times when the Suits alum has not been given anywhere near enough to do.

