





As you prepare for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale this weekend, there are a lot of questions to think about it.

Let’s kick things off, though, with this: Is Renee Felice Smith leaving the show and her character of Nell? We do understand if there are some questions about that very thing. In the promo below, you can get somewhat of a good sense as to what’s happening here. The character has spent the bulk of this season questioning whether or not she is capable of taking Hetty’s job and for the time being, that internal debate is still going strong.

Yet, what happens when Kilbride forces her to make a choice? He comes to her in the finale and makes the following clear: Either she needs to sign on to Hetty’s old post or resign from NCIS outright. We know that she could have some other options (Eric could make her an offer of his own), so we don’t think that this is going to be all that cut-and-dry of a situation for her.

To go along with this decision, you have to consider the Linda Hunt of it all. Is she coming back for a prominent role in the finale? It definitely seems like that’s the case based on her presence in the promo! Personally, we don’t think that Hetty is returning to keep Nell from her job; instead, she may convince her to take it and proclaim that she is ready to step down. We think it’s more likely that we’re nearing the end of Linda Hunt’s time on the show than Renee’s, but we’ll have to see when this episode airs! For now, the only thing that’s clear is that the writers want us to be thinking about this stuff for a little while longer.

There’s also one other thing the promo makes clear: Deeks could be in trouble. For now, let’s just hope he makes it through in one piece!

