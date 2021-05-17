The Blacklist season 8: Should Neville Townsend be #2 on the list?







Thanks to the reveal of Ivan Stepanov as #5 on The Blacklist, there really aren’t too many holes at the top of the list anymore! Meanwhile, there is one more season, at least, after season 8.

What are we getting at here? A little bit of trouble when it comes to one our favorite gimmicks about the show. The bigger the threat to Reddington and the Task Force, the higher they tend to be on the Blacklist. This is why Liz Keen was #1 earlier this season — there is no bigger threat to Reddington, as he will seemingly never kill her no matter what she does.

Want to watch our most-recent The Blacklist video discussion? Then check that review out below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have all sorts of discussions coming there and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

When you think about the criteria, it makes perfect sense that Neville Townsend would be #2. He’s an obvious threat to Reddington with a big organization and a long history around the character. He’s certainly more dangerous than Ivan and beyond just that, his work still isn’t done.

To make matters more interesting, every other number from #2 to #36 has been filled. Is Townsend really going to be so low as #36, especially when you think about how several other Blacklisters around there are easily forgettable? In our mind, he feels almost like a lock for the #2 spot.

Here’s the issue, though: If Neville is #2, then what big surprise is there in season 9? Are we going to see low-level Blacklisters all season, or will the writers have another big trick up their sleeve? That’s something else we have to think about for the next few weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Blacklist, including a preview as to what lies ahead

Do you think that Neville Townsend is #2 on The Blacklist?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







