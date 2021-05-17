





Tonight’s American Idol results were pivotal — after all, we’re setting the stage here for the end of season 19! Because of Caleb Kennedy’s sudden exit from the competition, there were only four people in the running tonight: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, and Chayce Beckham.

With the way that the voting has gone for most of the season, it was hard to say with any measure of confidence who would be sent packing tonight. On the surface Willie seems like a favorite, but voters over the years often favor someone like Chayce. That’s without even mentioning that he went more in a country direction tonight and that is often something people can use to their advantage.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here any further — let’s go ahead and share some results from the evening. The person who eventually was sent packing was … Casey Bishop. We’re sad about this — very sad, in fact! She’s an extremely-talented singer, but one of the things that we liked about her the most was that she was different! We don’t have a lot of female rock singers on the show and with that in mind, Casey stood out from the crowd. She delivered a ton of great performances and it has to be tough to be sent out so close to the end of the show.

Now, it’s all down to Chayce vs. Grace vs. Willie. May the best person win, and we’re excited to see what happens!

