Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 16?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we of course want to tackle that question! There’s always confusion as to when the show is airing; go ahead and blame the network’s complicated schedule for that.

Now that we’ve gotten all of that out of the way, let’s go ahead and share the official details: There is a new episode of the show on in a matter of hours! With that being said, it’s starting up slightly later than usual. Due to the Sunday-night duo of The Nevers and Mare of Easttown running a little bit late, you are going to be stuck waiting until 11:07 p.m. Eastern for Oliver to come onscreen. What are we going to do for those seven minutes? Well, possibly watch Mare of Easttown since it is that good of a show and definitely worth your time.

As for what is going to be discussed on the show tonight, we’d be shocked if there is no mention of what’s been going on in the Middle East over the past several days. Oliver has never shied away from discussing important international topics, and we have a feeling that he’d put a real spotlight on it here. If not this, there are a few headlines from the current administration to dive into, plus whatever he and his team have in mind for the extended main segment a little bit later on in the show.

This is one of those rare weekends where HBO only has one new late-night show on the air; if you remember, this past Real Time with Bill Maher was canceled last-minute after the vaccinated host tested positive for the virus. He may have been asymptomatic, but everything is still running now with an abundance of caution.

Tonight’s show premieres at 11:07pm! Unlike next week’s show, which will probably start at a different but equally mysterious time. Or maybe not! It’s a mystery to us, too. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 16, 2021

