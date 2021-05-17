NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 16 spoilers: The series finale!







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 16, we’ll have made it to the official end of the road. The series finale is here!

The first thing that we should talk about here is the title for the finale is “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler.” For those wondering, that means “Let the Good Times Roll.” Does this indicate that there are some fun times ahead in the last episode? We like to think so. However, we’ve also got a feeling there’s a little bit of drama, as well. Remember that the writers too need to resolve things with Sasha, while also learning about the future for Jimmy and Connor both. Given that so much of this show has been about Pride, it only makes sense that he be front and center for the final send-off.

To get a few more details all about the story ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans series finale synopsis below:

“Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler” — On the eve of Pride’s wedding to Rita, and Connor entering witness protection, Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while also figuring out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son, on the series finale of “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Because the writers did have some time to plan this episode out in advance, we have a good feeling that there will be some proper closure here. Will it still be sad? Absolutely. We know that there are two other shows that exist in this universe (three if you include the upcoming NCIS: Hawaii), and we’d love it if there are at least some mentions of the NOLA office that expand outward. If not that, we’d equally love it if a character or two from here comes over to one of the other off-shoots.

