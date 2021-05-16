City on a Hill season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following today’s finale, could a City on a Hill season 3 renewal happen? Or, is there a chance it could get canceled? We’ve got a few different things, of course, to talk through in this piece.

Let’s kick things off now by sharing a little bit of what we know: For now, Showtime has yet to announce anything in regards to the period drama’s future. That doesn’t mean that the show is getting canceled; however, it also doesn’t mean that we’re waiting for good news, either. City on a Hill is very much a bubble show, with Showtime probably relying most on internal data to figure out the future. That means On-Demand viewings and streams more so than live viewers.

If they were just looking at live viewings alone, that’s where some of the bad news comes in. To date, season 2 of City on a Hill is down more than 20% from the show’s season 1 averages. That’s enough to send a slight chill down your spine if you’re a longtime fan. The season 1 live ratings weren’t exactly dynamite, either, and we can’t imagine a show like this is altogether cheap to make.

So what is the benefit of bringing it back for more episodes? We believe that it’s there on multiple fronts. For starters, we think that City on a Hill offers up something different to the network’s lineup, and there is absolutely untapped potential with this cast and crew. This is the sort of show that should be performing even better than it is and there’s a chance that Showtime knows that. Also, we do think that premium-cable shows should get a chance to have proper final seasons. This isn’t like network TV where you’re paying for a huge package. People are shelling out money just for the opportunity to watch a few shows here. Closure is almost always appreciated.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to City on a Hill right now

Do you want to see a City on a Hill season 3 renewal at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around — there are some more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







