Batwoman season 2 episode 15 return date hopes: When’s it back?







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to see the Batwoman season 2 episode 15 return date — or, at the very least get a reasonable sense of when the show’s back? Within this piece, we’ll break down some of what we know at the moment.

Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode next week. Beyond just that, it doesn’t appear there is a new episode the week after, either. We could be stuck waiting until Sunday, June 6 at the earliest to see Javicia Leslie and the rest of the cast back.

On the surface, it may feel understandably strange to have new episodes of a show like this in June. That’s not something the vast majority of networks would do! Yet, The CW has shown at this point a real willingness to program during the summer. They have an opportunity here to capitalize on other shows being off the air — also, they recognize that they make money in a number of ways beyond just live viewing. The traditional ratings model does not apply fully to them anymore.

As for what’s coming up on the next new episode of Batwoman, we’re still so far away that The CW hasn’t even released any details! For now, the only thing that we can do is use our imagination and wonder how crazy things will get. Given that we are gearing up for the home stretch of the season, we have to think that things are only going to get crazier from here on out. Ryan Wilder has been able to take on a number of enormous threats as the Bat; yet, some of the biggest ones are still lurking around various corners.

