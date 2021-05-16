The Equalizer episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Robyn McCall’s worlds collide







The Equalizer episode 10 is coming up next week on CBS, and it’s fair to say that the stakes are sky-high. After all, we’re gearing up for the season 1 finale! This is the biggest episode to date, and you should be that shocked over what the focus is here.

For most of the season, we’ve seen Queen Latifah’s character do her best to balance out her personal and secret professional life. It’s hard to take on that role as a vigilante-like figure while also dodging questions! She’s done a good job with it … but we can’t be surprised that a part of the facade is starting to wear off. Delilah will find herself threatened in the finale and, to the surprise of no one, Robyn may be the only person capable of saving the day.

Below, we’ve got the full The Equalizer episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Reckoning” — McCall’s personal and professional lives collide when Delilah and her friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss, on the first season finale of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As you enter this finale, at least take some solace that a season 2 has already been confirmed over on CBS! That should take at least some of the pressure off and, instead, you can focus on some other things. Think in terms of what the story will look like and how, if possible, McCall can keep the remainder of her secret under wraps. (Let’s cross our fingers for some more new episodes — the order for season 1 was ultimately far too short.)

