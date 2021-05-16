Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Alicia faces the past







As we move into Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 14 next week, there is a LOT to look forward to. That is especially the case of you’re an Alicia fan. Alycia Debnam-Carey is set for quite possibly her most important episode of the season. This is one where the character will need to examine her past in order to better figure out her future.

To go along with all of that, there’s also the important fact that she’s being held prisoner by Teddy. That’s not the easiest thing in the world to recover from.

Below, we’ve got the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 14 synopsis with some other updates all about what the future holds:

Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.

While that may not be the most in-depth synopsis we’ve ever heard, it does give you a rather great reminder of how high the stakes are for her. We don’t want to see Alicia trapped by Teddy for the remainder of the season; instead, it’d be nice to see her take something away from this situation and try to fight her way forward. Can we get most of the group firmly together again? It’s remarkable just how rare that is a lot of the time, though we suppose that there’s a method to the producers’ madness. These smaller, individual stories allow them to have more character development, and it’s also probably challenging to have so many characters all in the same place. That’s even more so the case production-wise when you are shooting during a global health crisis.

