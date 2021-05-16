





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve had a couple of new episodes in a row now, it only makes sense to want to keep that momentum going.

Luckily, the network seems to agree! There is another installment coming on in just a matter of hours, with the one bit of bad news being that this is the penultimate story for the whole season. The promo below makes it clear that there’s a lot of action (and a bomb threat!) ahead, but also something a little more personal for Robyn McCall. Think along the lines of a TikTok video, something that Queen Latifah’s character has a reasonable amount of concern over.

Why is that? For a few more details, all you gotta do is check out the full The Equalizer episode 9 synopsis below:

McCall races to help a concerned wife locate her husband before he helps an extremist group carry out an imminent bombing in the city. Also, McCall worries that her anonymity will be compromised when Delilah asks her to participate in a mother/daughter social media video.

We wonder how much this TikTok storyline is going to get into social-media and privacy concerns — after all, this is something that has generated a lot of headlines over the past year or two! Even just on a surface level, we could understand why Robyn is a little bit concerned here. She’s got through so much already in order to conceal her identity, so the last thing that she probably wants to do is have the truth about her exposed because of a viral-video challenge.

No matter what happens here, we have to imagine that Robyn’s desperation to keep her double life a secret will play into next week’s finale. After all, doesn’t it have to?

