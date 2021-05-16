Better Call Saul season 6: Could we see footage this year?







If you’re excited for Better Call Saul season 6, at this point you’re probably well-aware that you are not alone. This is one of the most-anticipated shows on record, with the one big of unfortunate news being that we’re gearing up for the final season.

Oh, and there is also one other sad thing to think about: We’re probably not getting new episodes until some point in 2022. That was confirmed by AMC earlier this year and even though filming is now underway, it doesn’t seem like there is an interest in changing things now.

So when could we actually start to see some footage rolling in for the new season? This is where we could theoretically see the network handing us something before the calendar year wraps up. They clearly know that they are keeping us waiting a long time in order to see new Better Call Saul episodes. With that in mind, we’re all in need of a little appetizer here and there. Doesn’t a little bit of something go a long way? We like to think so! We’re not so much expecting a new trailer packed with two minutes’ worth of footage, but we’d be shocked if there are no short snippets or little tidbits as to where the series is going to go from here.

Just don’t expect big spoilers — clearly, AMC knows they have something great on their hands with the final season. They’ll want to hold onto that for as long as humanly possible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

