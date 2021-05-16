The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17 promo: Shaun & Lea’s grief







Tomorrow night on ABC The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17 will pose an incredibly difficult question for Shaun and Lea: How do they move forward? How does anyone move forward in this sort of situation?

Losing a baby is a gut-wrenching experience. You put your all into exploring this next phase of your life and then all of a sudden, it disappears in the blink of an eye. What is your next step?

In the promo below, you can see Freddie Highmore’s character make his best guess as to what he thinks he should be doing: Getting back to work. It seems to be his idea that if he re-immerses himself in the job, he can find fulfillment and get his mind off of his pain. However, that turns out to not be the case — he’s not thinking clearly and instead, he’s making mistakes. These are ones that he would probably not be making in any other situation.

As a result of this, Dr. Glassman comes to him with a rather specific bit of advice: Go home. Be there for Lea. Sometimes, the best thing that you can do for other people is try to take care of yourself, even if that sounds counterintuitive in some sort of way. There is no rushing through grief, and Shaun and Lea are going to have to experience that. This is not a long season, and we have to imagine that this will be there for the remainder of the season.

We do hope that at some point later on in the series, these two characters do have another opportunity to have a baby. We just don’t think that it’s something that will be coming up immediately, especially after what they’re going through right now.

