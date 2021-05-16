





Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer this question! Of course, to go along with that, we do also have some more insight on what the future will hold.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Last week was, in fact, the finale, and now we’re all going to be stuck collectively until at least the end of the year to see what the future holds. Our hope is that the series can get together a Christmas Special this go-around, but that’s something that we’ll have some more news on in due time.

What we want to focus on here are some of the stories we’re expecting to see whenever the show does return, whether that be on Christmas Day or in early 2022.

The state of Elizabeth and Lucas – This is a given. The two are moving forward in a relationship after her decision in the finale, and we’re absolutely excited to see more of what that looks like. Will it lead to a marriage?

What’s next for Nathan? – He didn’t end up with Elizabeth; yet, we know that the writers have plenty of other plans for him! He has to now carve his own path…

Will Carson and Henry return? – The two characters left in the finale and with that, we have to wait and see if and/or when they manage to come back into this world.

Potential new arrivals – It wouldn’t be When Calls the Heart without a certain degree of change. Because of that, it feels almost inevitable that we’ll see a few new faces sprinkled into the story at some point.

Hopefully, some more news on When Calls the Heart season 9 will surface later this year — we’ll keep our eyes peeled…

What do you want to see on When Calls the Heart moving forward?

