For Life season 3: Nicholas Pinnock hopes for new home after cancellation







If you did not hear the news earlier this week, For Life was one of the many shows that was canceled by ABC. It’s a hard pill to swallow given how culturally significant and timely the show is — in addition to, of course, all the great writing and the performances.

So why wasn’t it renewed? It’s quite simple: The ratings weren’t good enough. It was one of ABC’s lowest-rated shows and even with great social-media buzz and DVR ratings, network TV relies heavily on live viewers. It just didn’t have them.

In a new thread of posts on Twitter, series star Nicholas Pinnock offered a refreshing take on the cancellation. He noted that he’s not bitter at the network for their decision to end the show, citing the promotion that they did as well as the ratings. However, he made it clear that he is still hopeful that there is another platform out there open to bringing new episodes on board.

So who could that platform be? If you look around we personally think Hulu is the best option. If ABC believed in the show, we think the streaming service (which is technically under the same umbrella) is a great option. They already stream episodes of the show and they’re constantly in need of new programming. Also, we think that the show could get a little bit edgier over there than they were able to on network TV, which we think could bring in even more viewers.

We remain very-much grateful that ABC opted to give For Life a network home in the first place. However, we are still of the belief that it may not have been the right home for the show when it comes to the audience that tends to watch. There’s still a lot of untapped potential here, so let’s hope it finds a way to show that off somewhere.

