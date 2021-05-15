Yellowstone season 4: Will the premiere resolve the big cliffhanger?







The wait for Yellowstone season 4 has been a long one — alas, we know that it’s at least continuing a little while longer. Given that the Paramount Network has made no announcement about a premiere date as of yet, it’s fair to imagine that we’ll be waiting for at least another month.

So while we continue tapping our feet over a potential announcement, let’s talk a subject that everyone should care about: Resolving the season 3 cliffhanger.

For everyone who needs a quick refresher, remember that season 3 ended in a way where Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton’s lives were all put in jeopardy. There’s a case to be made that the producers will kill at least one big character in order for this finale to have an impact. We do think that they will string viewers along for a little while in the first episode.

With that being said, it’s also hard to envision a scenario where we don’t have answers by the time the premiere ends. Remember that John, Kayce, and Beth are all hugely important point-of-view characters who get a considerable amount of screen time. We foresee the first episode doing a good job of answering this question, but also finding a way to keep other things under wraps for a little while. Take, for example, who was responsible for the attacks. If they want to make a certain story linger for a little while, it feels like this is a pretty great way in order to make that happen.

