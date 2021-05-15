Good Witch season 7 premiere spoilers: Catherine Bell, cast look ahead







Are you ready for the Good Witch season 7 premiere? With When Calls the Heart coming to a close, this show is coming back!

So what can you expect to see here? Be prepared for plenty of twists and turns, but also more magic than ever before. That’s something that the cast and crew break down further in the video below, while also making a number of other key observations about this season. Apparently, you’re going to have a chance to see even more magic than ever before, plus also a good bit of romance and really a clean slate for certain characters. With the curse broken, that does open the door for all sorts of storytelling avenues that weren’t quite there before.

If you do want to get a few more specifics about the premiere itself, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned, and they end up stranded on an island; Joy dreams about her parents.

This year marks Kat Barrell’s second foray on the show as Joy, and we’re certainly excited to dive more into that character now that she’s already established. It’s also a joy (pun intended) to continue to have more of her on TV so soon after the Wynonna Earp finale. We’re always going to root for more of that show, but it’s also very-much nice to have her over here, as well.

No matter what direction this story goes, let’s cross our fingers and hope that Good Witch continues to bring to you precisely what you want: Classic escapism and plenty of fun. It’s really the perfect summer show with all of that in mind.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Good Witch season 7 premiere?

