Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale spoilers: Zoey’s big decision







Tomorrow night on NBC the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale is going to be here — and Zoey faces a tough choice.

Over the past year-plus we’ve see Jane Levy’s character in a love triangle-of-sorts with Max and Simon. It’s taken a long time for her to figure everything out and understandably so. She had to go through the grieving of losing her father, as well as try to picture a future with both of them.

As we get into the finale (entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”), there is a wrench getting thrown into Zoey’s life that could be forcing her to make a choice: Max moving to New York. All of a sudden, she must face a reality where he is not a part of her day-to-day life. He’s always been there, and we do wonder just how much that idea resides in her head.

We’ll go ahead and share the synopsis for this episode, not that we think it’s going to add that much in the way of information: “In the season finale, Zoey must face a difficult goodbye.”

Of course, beyond the big finale airing tomorrow, NBC has to make a huge decision here also: Whether or not to renew Zoey’s Playlist for a season 3. We don’t think the series is going to be outright canceled, mostly because it feels like a perfect fit for the Peacock streaming service if it doesn’t come back on the air next year. The important thing that we’d say is to do your best to watch the finale live, especially if you have a Nielsen box. As frustrating as it is, those archaic measurements still mean a lot in the TV world.

