Saturday Night Live: Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo hopes!

Entering this episode, the one thing we know is that we’ve got an iconic sketch comedy performer at the front of the show. It’s kind of interesting that this show isn’t getting more press — there really aren’t that many people who are as famous for doing sketches as the former Key & Peele star without being a major part of SNL history. He’s going to come into this with ideas, and believe us when we say we’ll be super-disappointed in the event that Jordan Peele doesn’t show up in here somewhere. (There are of course plenty of other Key collaborators who could be turning up in here at some point also.)

Will there be some topical comedy in the episode? We’re sure that SNL will not want to pass up an opportunity to take on some current events, but we don’t really think that this will be the focus. Instead, it’s about Keegan-Michael Key nostalgia and just making the show feel more like normal now that vaccines are as prevalent as they are.

One more thing to remember here is that this is the penultimate episode of the show. It’s our hope that SNL will go out swinging and have some great stuff over the final two episodes. It’s probably even more important that they do that when you consider that there are no guarantees that the current cast sticks around any longer. Many of them have been a part of the show for several years already and could have that itch to do other things. We’ve had a surprisingly high retention rate as of late, but we know full well that this is not going to last forever.

What do you want to see from the Keegan-Michael Key episode of Saturday Night Live?

