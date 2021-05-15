Blue Bloods season 12 premiere date hopes for Donnie Wahlberg, cast







Following tonight’s epic two-hour event, doesn’t it make sense to want the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere date? Or, at the very least, how about more details on what lies ahead?

Let’s kick things off here with the great news — after all, there IS a season 12 coming to CBS at some point in the future! This announcement was made weeks ago alongside a number of other shows on the network. For the time being, Blue Bloods considers to be a key player in the network’s schedule thanks to both its strong ratings and international following. For the time being, we tend to think that so long as Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast want it to be on the air, it will.

Now that we’ve spelled that out a little bit, let’s shift over to the next key question: When new episodes are going to actually premiere. If we were to use the last ten-plus years as a guide (throwing out this current season for virus-related reasons), we’d say that season 12 will premiere at some point in late September or early October. We do think that CBS would like to get things back on schedule again, and with the way vaccines are currently being rolled out, there’s a way to do this where the cast and crew are safe.

Odds are, we’ll continue to see Blue Bloods in its familiar timeslot on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This will be confirmed when CBS reveals their schedule, which will happen over the next week or so. Meanwhile, we should get a little bit more insight on a premiere date at some point in the summer.

As for what lies ahead, can we get more Joe Hill? What about Nicky? We don’t think this is a show that needs to change all that much when it comes to its formula.

