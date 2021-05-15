The Orville season 3: Is filming still going on behind the scenes?







At the moment, we really wish there was a premiere date for The Orville season 3 — how could we not? It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and the best we can hope is that new episodes are available later this year. The show has a new home in Hulu, and it’s one where we hope a lot of people flock. The show’s imaginative, fun, and also full of sci-fi heart and nostalgia.

If you didn’t know, it’s also still in production. In a new post on Twitter, director Jon Cassar made that very thing clear! New episodes are still being made, so we still be a little ways out until the show arrives. Remember as well that The Orville has a long post-production window so that all of its special effects can be polished up.

So what is going to be happening moving forward? Our hope is that the entire crew can continue to make new discoveries and buy themselves a little bit of peace — unfortunately, there are still a TON of adversaries still out there. We could try to list off more speculation, but the truth is that The Orville is one of those shows where it’s better to not actually know all that much ahead of time. There’s just something fun about diving into an episode and not quite knowing where it is going to go.

If we could dream here for a moment, it’d be that we get some more footage at some point later this summer. It’s been a long road to making this season happen, especially with it being delayed so many times due to the global health crisis. We can’t imagine the feeling of relief and accomplishment when everyone makes it to the end of the road.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Orville season 3?

