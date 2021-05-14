Charmed season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Chaos Theory’







Following what you see this week, we hope that you’re ready for more drama on Charmed season 3 episode 13! The fact that this story is titled “Chaos Theory” tells you just about everything that you need to know. This is going to be one of those episodes where almost ANYTHING can happen — the fact that it’s the last one before a hiatus almost cements that further. The writers want your jaws on the ground by the end of it — or at the very least, wondering about what else could be coming up.

Curious to get a few more details about what is coming? Then check out the full Charmed season 3 episode 13 synopsis:

GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313). Original airdate 5/21/21.

One of the real challenges with a show like Charmed, and maybe we can see it play out in this episode, is how to give some stories a real feel of permanence. You want to know that some of the big reveals and twists really matter long-term. Obviously, the Charmed Ones are not going to be killed off in the near future, but what other fate can you hand their way? What sort of consequences can they face for what happens with Jordan? There’s still a lot of time left this season and with that in mind, it does leave the door open to explore all sorts of stuff still.

In the end, we’re just excited to see where the story of Charmed goes for ALL of the cast. Let’s hope this episode lives up to the name.

